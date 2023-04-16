INDIA

New UG, PG courses soon on Indian systems of knowledge

In line with the Education ministry’s push for Indian systems of Knowledge, new undergraduate and postgraduate courses varying from Vastu to Indian musical instruments will be offered from academic session 2023-24.

This new initiative has been taken under the provisions of the New Education Policy, and UGC has already prepared a draft for it.

The new courses are — foundation and optional which include Indian Language Science, Indian Vastu Shastra, Indian logic science, metallurgy science, sculpture science, algebra, Indian musical instruments, pre British era period water management.

In foundation course, six vedangas, Indian civilisation and culture, Indian mathematics, Astrology, Indian Health Sciences and Indian Agriculture are included.

Besides, Higher education institutes across the country will offer courses on idol worship, astrological instrument, vedanga philosophy, health philosophy, agriculture, among others.

According to the UGC, Universities and higher educational institutes and states across the country have been sent the draft for the courses based on Indian systems of knowledge.

States and educational institutions can send their suggestions on the subject to the UGC till April 30.

According to UGC chairman M Jagdish Kumar, in the higher educational institutes, admissions will be done under four year undergraduate programme.

The students taking admissions in the universities will get at least get five per cent credit score from courses based on Indian systems of knowledge.

Initial steps have been taken for that under which all IIT institutions, chancellors of all universities and principals of colleges have been contacted. The UGC has sent a letter to all in which it has been mentioned that the step has been taken to promote cultural development.

Efforts are on to introduce Vedic Mathematics in higher educational institutes.

