Brampton City Council unanimously supported a motion to work with the University of Guelph and Humber College to bring the University of Guelph-Humber (UofGH) to Brampton’s new Centre for Innovation (CFI).

“This exciting partnership with the University of Guelph-Humber will be a pivotal building block of Brampton’s Centre for Innovation and truly help develop our city into a major education and innovation hub,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “Our students deserve the best opportunities for success and those come with access to high quality education and skills development options — right here at home.”

The University of Guelph-Humber is a unique partnership between Humber College and the University of Guelph. Through integrated academic and hands-on experiences, students earn both a Humber diploma and a University of Guelph honours bachelor’s degree in four years.

“It’s a natural fit for UofGH to be a key partner in the Brampton Centre for Innovation and support current and future students with a unique and proven model that allows them to earn both a degree and a diploma within four years,” said Charlotte Yates, president and vice chancellor, University of Guelph.

“Given that Brampton generates the largest number of applicants to UofGH out of all Ontario cities, we are excited by the opportunity to have Brampton as the home for an innovative new campus,” added Chris Whitaker, president and CEO, Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning.

UofGH has more than 5,000 full time students and 400 employer partners in Brampton that provide students with work-integrated learning and on-the job experience built into all programs. Ninety-five per cent of Guelph-Humber students are employed within two years of graduation.

“The University of Guelph-Humber is delighted to be working alongside its institutional partners and the City of Brampton to further explore this exciting opportunity,” said George Bragues, interim vice-provost, University of Guelph-Humber. “We pride ourselves on supporting student success and producing well-educated, experienced graduates who are ready to make an impact on society.

UofGH current and future programs will complement Ryerson’s planned medical school and its cybersecurity research/innovation centre as well as Algoma University and Sheridan College’s existing programs.