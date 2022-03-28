INDIA

New UP MLA’s to be sworn in from Monday

Swearing in of the newly-elected members of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place from Monday to Tuesday.

Along with pro tem Speaker Ramapati Shastri, Governor Anandiben Patel has nominated Suresh Kumar Khanna, Jai Pratap Singh, Ram Pal Verma and Mata Prasad Pandey to administer oath to the MLAs.

Shastri took oath as pro tem speaker on Saturday.

The election of the speaker is scheduled for Tuesday.

On March 25, Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second term at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Yogi’s 52-member team comprises 18 cabinet ministers, including the two deputy chief minister’s, 14 ministers of state with independent charge and 20 ministers of state.

Meanwhile traffic diversions have been put in place for Monday and Tuesday in view of the new legislators coming to the Vidhan Sabha.

