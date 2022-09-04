ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

New ‘Vikram Vedha’ poster brings Hrithik, Saif in the same frame

NewsWire
0
0

A new poster from the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ was unveiled on Sunday.

The poster brings Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan together in the same frame, giving a glimpse of the action that the audience will get to see on the screen.

In the poster, Hrithik can be seen in a sliding position holding a gun, while Saif looks intense in his cop avatar. The poster also reveals the release date of its trailer that the audience is eagerly waiting to see.

For the fans of both the actors, who have been waiting for the trailer with bated breath, it will drop on September 8.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is the Hindi remake of the runaway Tamil hit of the same name which was released in 2017.

The film, which starred R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi as the leads, was inspired by the Indian folktale ‘Baital Pachisi’ and was directed by director duo Pushkar and Gayatri.

The film tells the story of Vikram (Saif), a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha (Hrithik), a gangster.

The film, presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production, will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

20220904-201403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gautam Rode stars in ‘Devon Ke Dev Ganesha’ music video

    ‘Maamanithan’ reminded me of my dad, says actor RK Suresh

    Joe Cole reprises role of Harry Palmer in ‘The Ipcress File’...

    Mouni Roy looks back, recalls her performance at IFFI