SCI-TECHWORLD

New walking robot design may revolutionise large construction projects in space

NewsWire
0
0

A team of researchers, including one of Indian origin, has designed a state-of-the-art walking robot to revolutionise large construction projects in space.

In a study, published in the journal Frontiers in Robotics and AI, the research team said they tested the feasibility of the robot for the in-space assembly of a 25m Large Aperture Space Telescope.

“We need to introduce sustainable, futuristic technology to support the current and growing orbital ecosystem,” said co-author Manu Nair from the University of Lincoln.

“As the scale of space missions grows, there is a need for more extensive infrastructures in orbit. Assembly missions in space would hold one of the key responsibilities in meeting the increasing demand,” Nair added.

In this study, the team introduced an innovative, dexterous walking robotic system that can be used in orbit assembly missions. As a use case, the researchers tested the robot to assemble a 25m Large Aperture Space Telescope (LAST).

The researchers proposed a seven degrees-of-freedom fully dexterous end-over-end walking robot (a limbed robotic system that can move along a surface to different locations to perform tasks with seven degrees of motion capabilities), or, in short, an E-Walker.

They conducted an in-depth design engineering exercise to test the robot’s ability to efficiently assemble a 25m LAST in orbit.

The robot was compared to the existing Canadarm2 and the European Robotic Arm on the International Space Station. Additionally, a scaled-down prototype for Earth-analog testing was developed and another design engineering exercise was performed.

“Our analysis shows that the proposed innovative E-Walker design proves to be versatile and an ideal candidate for future in-orbit missions. The E-Walker would be able to extend the life cycle of a mission by carrying out routine maintenance and servicing missions post assembly in space,” Nair said.

20221014-180004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple may replace 13-inch MacBook Pro with 14-inch ‘M2’ model

    Over 1 in 10 contracted Covid in hospital in UK’s 1st...

    Instagram rolls out Playback to show favourite Stories from 2021

    Covid booster shot produced robust response against Delta: Moderna