New web show on ZEE5: ‘Chargesheet – The Shuttlecock Murder’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) After the success of web shows like “Kaafir” and “Rangbaaz”, OTT platform ZEE5 is all set to come up with a new show “Chargesheet – The Shuttlecock Murder”.

The eight-episode series will feature actor Arunoday Singh.

Sharing more details about the project, Arunoday said: “I am very excited to be a part of this project. I can’t get into any details yet but it’s one of the most interesting scripts I’ve come across.

“My character is unlike anything I’ve played before and is a wonderfully and subtly complex character with a lot of tightly controlled passion and rage. I’m thoroughly enjoying getting my teeth into the meat of this character.”

Produced by Roshan Kanal and Ashoke Pandit, Daytee Pictures Pvt. Ltd, written by Priyanka Ghatak and directed by Shashant Shah, the series, which is based on true events, also stars Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Pandit, Hrishita Bhatt, Sikander Kher, Ashwini Kalsekar and Zakir Hussain in prominent roles.

–IANS

sim/bg