New wildlife feeding ban comes into effect in Toronto on April 1

Next month a new bylaw prohibiting the feeding of local wildlife on both private and public properties will come into effect in Toronto. The Animals Bylaw amendment which was approved by city council last July aims to protect both people and wildlife.

In recent years there has been an increase in negative interactions involving people and wildlife (including coyotes and foxes), which the city officials say are the result of a nearby, regular food source, primarily from people leaving food or garbage out.

To raise awareness, Toronto has launched a public education campaign to inform residents about the new regulations to not feed wildlife and why it’s important for safety.

Feeding wild animals changes their natural instincts and may increase their presence and tolerance of people, creating problems for both wildlife and communities.

When food is left out for animals, it can attract mice, rats, squirrels, and raccoons which in turn can attract other larger predators. Feeding birds may encourage large flocks to roost or perch nearby, creating unsanitary conditions and potentially spreading diseases such as avian flu among large bird populations, the city said in a news release.

The new regulations do not apply to feeding songbirds on private property, provided bird feeders are kept above grade, are kept in a sanitary condition and do not attract other animals or wildlife.

Toronto is urging people to be mindful on how they interact with wildlife and take steps to keep communities and wildlife safe, including properly disposing of food and garbage at home and in parks and outdoor spaces as well as avoiding feeding or leaving pet food outside. People should also refrain from baiting or luring wild animals for a photo, respecting their space from a distance. Those who have bird feeders on their property, should keep them clean and removeg clutter and debris to avoid attracting unwanted animals

Residents who see someone feeding wildlife should report it to 311, the statement added.

