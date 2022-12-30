INDIALIFESTYLE

New Year revellers throng Kashmir’s hill stations

Rain and snow lashed J&K during the last 24 hours as Srinagar received the season’s first snowfall on Friday bringing joy to New Year revellers preparing to welcome 2023 at Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg tourist resorts.

“Scattered rain/snow at isolated places is likely to occur during the next 24 hours in J&K,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar city received the season’s first snowfall Thursday evening as New Year revellers thronged hill stations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg where hotels are completely sold out.

Srinagar had minus 0.3, Pahalgam minus 4.9 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimal temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 6.2 and Leh minus 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.3, Katra 6.5, Batote minus 0.5, Banihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

