New Year shocker: Railways hikes passenger fares

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) In a shock to millions of passengers across the country, Indian Railways on Tuesday hiked passenger fares for sleeper class by 2 paise per kilometre and for 3AC, 2AC and AC first class by four paise per kilometre.

According to a commercial circular issued on Tuesday, the new fares will come into effect from January 1, 2020.

In the circular, the national transporter stated that passenger fares for sleeper class in mail and express trains have been revised by 2 paise per kilometre, while for 3AC, 2AC and AC frist class, fares have been hiked by 4 paise per kilometre.

The Railways also increased fares for passenger trains by 1 paisa per kilometre.

It also said that the fares of premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Humsafar, Vande Bharat, Duranto, Rajya Rani, Mahanama, Gatimaan, Garibrath, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva and Suvidha Express will also be revised to the extent of the above proposed increase in class-wise fares as per the notified fare table.

The circular also stated that there will be no change in reservation fees, superfast surcharge etc.

It also said the difference of fares on tickets booked before January 1, 2020 will not be collected from the passengers.

The increase in passenger fares in sleeper class from New Delhi to Patna for a distance of 997 km means that passengers will now have to shell out approximately Rs 20 more per ticket. For AC coaches, passengers will have to pay Rs 40 more for the same distance.

–IANS

aks/arm