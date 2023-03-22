Law enforcement in New York City stepped up security measures in sensitive areas after former US President Donald Trump recently suggested that he would be arrested and called for his supporters to stage protests.

The New York Police Department erected many barricades and deployed police around Manhattan Criminal Court and Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in Lower Manhattan as well as at Trump Tower on the Fifth Avenue in Midtown, reports Xinhua news agency.

But, no big crowd was seen in New York City on Tuesday despite a heavy presence of media representatives on the venues.

Also, there was no report of Trump’s charge by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating whether Trump falsified business records in connection with an alleged hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to media reports.

Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to confirm or comment on whether Trump will be indicted, saying it “will be not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process”.

Some individuals in support of or against Trump appeared on Tuesday in Collect Pond Park opposite Manhattan Criminal Court and at the Trump Tower in Midtown.

People from both sides exchanged barbs for some time, with no physical clash seen or reported.

The New York Young Republican Club staged a rally on Monday with around 100 participants, according to its posts on social media.

In November 2022, Trump announced his bid for the White House in the 2024 presidential election while his first term ended in January 2021.

