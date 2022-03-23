HEALTHWORLD

New York City plans to lift school masking mandate for children under 5

By NewsWire
0
0

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said the mask mandate for children under five years of age in schools and day-care facilities would be removed on April 4 if current low levels of risk sustain.

“If we continue to see low levels of risk, then, on Monday, April 4, we will make masks optional for 2-4 year old children in schools and daycare settings,” said Adams in a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

Adams added that masks would continue to be available to children and school staff members who wish to continue to wear them.

New York City dropped its school mask mandate on March 7 for students aged five and over.

It was reported that parents and students staged a protest against the mask mandate for younger students on Sunday at the City Hall Park.

Children under the age of five are still not qualified to get Covid vaccine, according to the latest rules.

The seven-day average percentage of positive Covid test results ending Sunday stays at a low level of 1.45 per cent within New York City, according to data issued by the New York State government.

20220323-160005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Plea in SC seeks judicial probe into oxygen leak at Nashik...

Active Covid cases race past 23k in Andhra Pradesh

8 areas in Srinagar declared micro containment zones

Madhya Pradesh to re-open schools with 50% capacity from Feb 1