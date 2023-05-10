US federal prosecutors have reportedly filed criminal charges against Congressman George Santos.

The charges, which remain under seal, were filed in the Eastern District of New York, Xinhua news agency reported, citing US media reports.

Santos, the US representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district, could appear in court as early as Wednesday, reports said.

The New York Republican has been the target of multiple investigations after questions emerged about his resume, biography, and finances.

The US House Ethics Committee launched an investigation earlier this year to look into issues surrounding Santos.

