ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

New York Film Critics Circle award for Rajamouli raises ‘RRR’ Oscar pitch

NewsWire
0
0

S.S. Rajamouli bagging the best director award from the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) for his epic adventure film ‘RRR’ is yet another feather in the cap of the well-known filmmaker.

The award has also set off the talk if this is a prelude to the filmmaker winning the Oscar award as well.

Congratulations poured in for Rajamouli on winning the coveted award and many of his well-wishers hope that he will script history by bagging the world’s most prestigious movie award.

‘RRR’ has been submitted for consideration in various categories for the Oscars next year.

Junior NTR, who played one of the two main characters in ‘RRR’ took to Twitter to congratulate ‘Jakkanna’, as Rajamouli is fondly called in film circles.

“This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along,” wrote the popular actor.

The celebrated writer responded “Haha. Small correction Taraka Beginning of *OUR JOURNEY..:)”

The award for Rajamouli coincided with recognition for Ram Charan, who played the lead role in ‘RRR’ alongside Junior NTR.

The young actor was honoured for achievement in entertainment with the True Legend award.

“I don’t care, I get it or anybody gets it. I truly wish Rajamouli gets it. He deserves it,” Ram Charan said when asked if he would get an Oscar for the movie.

The entire team of ‘RRR’, one of the highest-grossing worldwide box office from India, congratulated Rajamouli for winning the NYFCC award.

“Words can’t do justice to describe how happy and proud we are,” reads a tweet from ‘RRR Movie’.

Congratulating Rajamouli for bagging the NYFCC award, actor Adivi Sesh described him as the pride of India. “Someone told me 16 out of the last 22 times, the winner went on to win Best Director at the Oscars. What a man. What a journey. He truly is the Pride of our Nation.”

“RRR”, Rajamouli’s first project after the 2017 blockbuster ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year. The film received huge response in several countries including the US and Japan.

Set in the 1920’s, ‘RRR’ is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against British rule – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Rama Charan and Junior NTR, respectively.

20221203-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranbir has tested Covid positive: Neetu Kapoor

    ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp 3’ shows Paul Rudd, Hope Van Dyne...

    Isla Fisher joins animated comedy ‘Strays’

    Manish Chaudhari on decoding the mind of a special force officer