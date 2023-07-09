INDIA

A gunman riding a scooter killed one 87-year-old man and wounded three others in a random shooting, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

According to acting NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, the 25-year-old shooter rode an illegal scooter while shooting at the four people in Brooklyn and Queens boroughs of New York City.

The shooting incidents occurred at different locations within a short period before noon, and the gunman was apprehended in the early afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The NYPD recovered a 9-mm pistol with an extended clip of ammunition.

New York City recorded 482 shooting incidents in the first half of 2023, according to data issued by the NYPD on Thursday.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the US had over 22,000 deaths caused by gun violence so far this year.

