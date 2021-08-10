The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, stepped down from his post on Tuesday after a probe found that he had harassed multiple women sexually, leading to efforts to remove him, media reports said.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside,” Cuomo said on Tuesday, while maintaining that the claims were untruthful, the BBC reported.

Cuomo’s resignation will come into effect in the next 14 days, when power will be transferred to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, the report said.

After a probe report last week pointed at his involvement in sexually harrassment of multiple women, Democrat leader Cuomo was facing pressure from his own party to step down, including from US President Joe Biden, the BBC reported.

The probe conducted by the New York Attorney General’s office found that Cuomo, 63, sexually harassed 11 women, including state employees.

Cuomo has denied the allegations though.

“My instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonises behaviour that is unsustainable for society,” Cuomo said in a news conference announcing his decision, the BBC reported.

–IANS

int/arm