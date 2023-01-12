HEALTHWORLD

New York nurses end strike with tentative deals reached

NewsWire
0
0

Thousands of nurses from two hospitals in New York City have returned to work after tentative agreements were reached, according to a statement by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) which represents more than 42,000 members in the state.

Nurses won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital where nurses went on strike for patient care, NYSNA was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“We are pleased that the Mount Sinai Hospital reached a tentative agreement with NYSNA and the strike is over,” said a notice on the website of the Mount Sinai Health System.

Around 7,000 nurses from the two hospitals went on strike from Monday to Wednesday calling for more nurses and enforcement of safe staffing requirements.

Nurses at Wyckoff hospital also reached a tentative deal in the night and withdrew their 10-day strike notice, said NYSNA.

Moreover, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West reached a tentative agreement with the state nursing union on a new contract on Sunday with a strike avoided.

20230113-043802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ancient gout drug may cut Covid-related death by 50%: Study

    Telangana plans 100% Covid vaccination by December end

    More test kits distributed in Hong Kong after detection of Covid...

    Africa confirmed Covid-19 cases near 3.76 mn: Africa CDC