INDIA

New York remains under air quality alert due to Canada wildfire smoke

NewsWire
0
0

Much of New York State will continue to be under air quality health advisory on Saturday due to smoke from the raging wildfires in Canada.

According to a statement by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the whole state had been under the advisory from Wednesday to Friday due to impacts of haze and smoke, reports Xinhua news agency.

The air quality was ranked as unhealthy or unhealthy for sensitive groups on Friday with air quality index (AQI) value topping 160 in New York City.

“Individuals sensitive to poor air quality, including the elderly and the young, should limit strenuous activities and time outdoors,” said a post by National Weather Service New York.

Detroit, Washington, D.C. and New York City ranked the top six major cities in the world with the worst air quality on Friday morning, according to IQ Air’s live ranking of major world cities.

Over 120 million people across more than a dozen US states from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as of Thursday as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed many areas of the country.

2023070132273

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

    NSE phone tapping: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on ex-Mumbai...

    Single offender can also be prosecuted under UP Gangster Act: SC

    Three BJP leaders booked under SC/ST Act in Gujarat