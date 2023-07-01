Much of New York State will continue to be under air quality health advisory on Saturday due to smoke from the raging wildfires in Canada.

According to a statement by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the whole state had been under the advisory from Wednesday to Friday due to impacts of haze and smoke, reports Xinhua news agency.

The air quality was ranked as unhealthy or unhealthy for sensitive groups on Friday with air quality index (AQI) value topping 160 in New York City.

“Individuals sensitive to poor air quality, including the elderly and the young, should limit strenuous activities and time outdoors,” said a post by National Weather Service New York.

Detroit, Washington, D.C. and New York City ranked the top six major cities in the world with the worst air quality on Friday morning, according to IQ Air’s live ranking of major world cities.

Over 120 million people across more than a dozen US states from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as of Thursday as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed many areas of the country.

