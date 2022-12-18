New Zealand on Sunday named ODI squads for the tours of Pakistan and India with two different captains — Kane Williamson and Tom Latham — named to lead their country in the two different series.

Williamson will lead the New Zealand team for the ODIs in Pakistan while Latham will take over the leadership for the India series with the former rested.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and middle-order batter Henry Nicholls were recalled to the ODI squad named for the two tours with a maiden call-up for all-rounder Henry Shipley.

Former Black Caps player Luke Ronchi will be the head coach for the three-match ODI series against India in January with Gary Stead and Shane Jurgensen flying back after the Pakistan series.

Shipley, the 26-year-old all-rounder is a tall, right-arm quick and middle-order batter and has been in impressive form in domestic cricket.

“Henry’s an exciting talent who we’ve had our eye on for a while. He’s taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we’re delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team,” New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

“It’s encouraging to see players putting their hands up in our domestic competitions and their performances being rewarded with selection for the national team,” he added.

The two series in the sub-continent will be crucial for New Zealand as they prepare for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India next year.

“This is a great opportunity to take on two quality white-ball sides in sub-continental conditions. It’s going to be tough cricket against world-class opposition which should prove a real test of a player’s skill and temperament,” Larsen said.

“With the one-day World Cup less than a year away in India, it’s the perfect time to be playing these sides at home as we look to nail down our gameplans, and understand the different situations and conditions we may encounter,” he added.

New Zealand ODI squads for series against Pakistan and India

Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain – India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, ‘acob Duffy (India ODI’s only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only).

