The controversy surrounding India spinner Deepti Sharma dismissing England batter Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end in a WODI recently doesn’t seem to die down, with young New Zealand cricketer Amelia Kerr saying that while it was well within rules, she wouldn’t do it herself.

With England requiring 17 runs to win the match, Dean, who fought hard with an 80-ball 47, backed up too far at the non-striker’s end and Deepti removed the bails to leave the batter in tears and those watching in shock.

Deepti’s ‘mankading’ of Dean has since become a hot talking point with the likes of England allrounder Moeen Ali, England women’s team skipper Heather Knight and several others having an opinion on the dismissal.

On Friday, Kerr was quoted as saying by ICC that, “it’s in the laws of the game… a genuine dismissal and then you’ve got to weigh up the options if that’s something you want to do in terms of the spirit of the game. If it’s going to happen more, batters probably need to be more aware around them backing up.”

In response to Kerr’s opinion, fellow New Zealand cricketer Frankie Mackay said she once executed a run out of a non-striker while she was bowling multiple times in a season before being pulled up.

“Three scalps in one season was enough for Canterbury Cricket, my association, to say ‘please cease and desist, we don’t wanna see that anymore’, so I have shelved it since but heck it might be the only way I can get ‘Melie (Kerr) out, so it might have to come back on the table for this year now it seems to be back in vogue!”

Mackay defended the run out, adding, “We want a game where there’s a balance between bat and ball — that’s what cricket’s all about so if it’s heading too far one way with batters getting such an advantage with their running between the wickets, being able to crib a few extra yards, then yeah I can see definitely why it comes back in.”

