With inclement weather caused by a cyclone, New Zealand are facing a huge struggle in assembling their squad for the first Test against England, starting at Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

New Zealand Cricket on Monday informed that five plans from the 14-man squad and three support staff have not reached Mount Maunganui as travel plans of some of the players have been disrupted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

According to information provided by NZC, Matt Henry has not reached the venue yet as he is awaiting the birth of his first child in Christchurch while Tom Blundell is still with family in Wellington following the birth of his second child.

Blair Tickner and Will Young are on their way to Mount Maunganui by car from Napier while Henry Nicholls is due to arrive on Tuesday from Christchurch after his original flight was cancelled.

Due to the inclement weather, the Black Caps’ training was brought forward on Monday and held in the Bay Oval Indoor Grass Training Facility.

Despite heavy wind and rain, both teams were able to manage a full net session on grass thanks to the venue’s marquee, but with the storm expected to intensify in the next few days, it is not clear whether the same facilities will remain usable, said a report on sky sports website.

The 2022-23 cricket season in New Zealand has been disrupted by inclement weather and there are prospects things will be becoming even tougher in the next few days.

Initially, the devastating Auckland floods and associated landslides and record rainfall around the North Island had caused disruption. The hugely unsettled season has been further affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Besides rains and huge winds disrupting the schedule, travel plans to have been impacted by the Cyclone. Till now 10 games have been abandoned this season while 12 ended in no results, 30 other games have been impacted by rains, according to a report in the website stuff.com.z.

