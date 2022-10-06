WORLD

New Zealand FM sees opportunity to strengthen relationship with India

NewsWire
0
0

The visit to New Zealand by the Indian foreign minister provides an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two countries in areas like people-to-people exchanges and climate action, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Thursday.

Mahuta met Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We discussed opportunities for expanding the relationship and cooperating on new areas, such as climate change and sustainable agriculture. We aspire to develop opportunities in the economic, cultural, technology and services sectors, and to strengthen people-to-people links,” Mahuta said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between New Zealand and India.

20221006-100802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran says finalises talks with Russia on gas purchase, swap

    Nepal, India review progress in India-funded projects

    ENG v IND, 5th Test: Couldn’t come back quickly with the...

    Russia adds 36,970 Covid-19 cases