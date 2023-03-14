New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit Fiji and hold bilateral meetings with her counterpart this week, reaffirming the countries’ close links.

The visit will be Mahuta’s first to Fiji since the election of the new coalition government.

“New Zealand is a committed partner for Fiji,” Mahuta said on Tuesday, adding that she will meet with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and other senior ministers to discuss areas of mutual interest.

The focus will be on how New Zealand can support Fiji’s priorities, and how they can continue to work together to address issues facing the region, she said.

“We have strong links with Fiji through trade and regional security, and deep community connections through the Fijian communities who have made New Zealand their home,” she said.

“A clear demonstration of our friendship is Fiji’s rapid deployment of military and emergency personnel to support the response to cyclone Gabrielle.”

