WORLD

New Zealand FM stresses close relationship with Fiji

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit Fiji and hold bilateral meetings with her counterpart this week, reaffirming the countries’ close links.

The visit will be Mahuta’s first to Fiji since the election of the new coalition government.

“New Zealand is a committed partner for Fiji,” Mahuta said on Tuesday, adding that she will meet with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and other senior ministers to discuss areas of mutual interest.

The focus will be on how New Zealand can support Fiji’s priorities, and how they can continue to work together to address issues facing the region, she said.

“We have strong links with Fiji through trade and regional security, and deep community connections through the Fijian communities who have made New Zealand their home,” she said.

“A clear demonstration of our friendship is Fiji’s rapid deployment of military and emergency personnel to support the response to cyclone Gabrielle.”

20230314-145604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Angry residents attack MP’s house after ferry tradegy in SL (Ld)

    Italy to tighten curbs before Easter

    Ugandan scientists warn of third wave of Covid-19 as second wanes

    US records 4,500 deaths from flu this season