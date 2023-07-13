INDIA

New Zealand food prices up 12.5% annually: Statistics

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand’s annual food prices were 12.5 percent higher in June 2023 than in June 2022, the national statistics department said on Thursday.

Stats NZ saidlast month the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured, with grocery food prices increasing 12.8 per cent, fruit and vegetable prices up 22 per cent, meat, poultry, and fish prices increasing 11 per cent, and non-alcoholic beverage prices up 9.7 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Increasing prices for fresh eggs, six-pack yogurt, and cheddar cheese were the largest drivers within grocery food,” Stats NZ’s consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

The second largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables.

The increase in this group was driven by tomatoes, kumara, and potatoes.

Monthly food prices rose 1.6 per cent in June 2023 compared with May 2023, statistics show.

2023071338580

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kannada film ‘Dear Dia’ being remade in Hindi

    Salma Hayek admits she ‘hates’ exercising, in new bikini video

    Docu on PM Modi: Delhi HC issues notice to BBC on...

    Karnataka to open 2,500 smart classrooms for digital learning