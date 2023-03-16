WORLD

New Zealand GDP down 0.6% in Q4

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6 per cent in the December 2022 quarter, following a 1.7 per cent rise in the previous quarter, according to quarterly figures released by the statistics department on Thursday.

Nine of 16 industries experienced a decrease in activity compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said.

It added that manufacturing was the biggest driver of the decrease, down 1.9 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

“A fall in transport equipment, machinery, and equipment manufacturing corresponded to lower investment in plant, machinery and equipment, while reduced output in food, beverage and tobacco manufacturing was reflected in a drop in dairy and meat exports,” Stats NZ national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

Other downwards drivers included the industries of retail trade and accommodation, arts, recreation, and other services, as well as transport, postal and warehousing, Ratnayake said.

“We would typically see higher activity in industries linked to tourism such as accommodation, retail and transport, in what is usually the beginning of New Zealand’s peak tourist season.”

While the last of the travel restrictions were lifted in August 2022, the number of overseas visitors in the December 2022 quarter was still below pre-Covid levels, statistics show.

Business services, which make up approximately one-tenth of the economy, were up 3.3 per cent, partially offsetting the falls in other parts of the economy. This was driven by rises in advertising and market research as well as computer system design and related services, Stats NZ said.

Household spending was flat, as decreased spending on durables, including audio visual equipment and furnishings, was offset by increased household spending on services, the statistics department said.

Other drivers of the 0.8 per cent decrease in expenditure on the GDP were investment, down 1.9 per cent, and government spending, down 2.4 per cent, Ratnayake said.

20230316-144603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Android 14 will make devices stay connected to web even as...

    Meta rolls out parental controls to Quest VR headsets

    Trump says New York AG has no case ‘if he invokes...

    Indonesia to give Covid-19 booster shots to health workers next week