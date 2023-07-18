The New Zealand government on Tuesday launched a plan to help regions in the North Island to recover from cyclone Gabrielle, the Auckland flooding, and other severe weather in January and February this year.

The plan ensures greater coordination, provision and access to support in the regions affected by extreme weather events earlier this year, said Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.

“The psychosocial effects of disasters are very real and most people who go through a disaster or extreme weather event have heightened stress and anxiety,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

On top of the mental health support announced already for affected regions, the government will also provide support for volunteers and community workers suffering burnout, and personalised support and referral pathways for people who own land that has been classified as risk level, the minister said.

The support will also be in place for students who have missed school, so they can catch up on lost learning and education, and also training for providers to support communities and children with anxiety and mental well-being, she said, citing lessons learned on the long-term recovery following the Canterbury earthquakes in 2011, the Covid-19 pandemic and floods in recent years.

