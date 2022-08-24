SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

New Zealand name squad for Australia ODIs, fit-again Matt Henry returns

New Zealand on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting September 6 in Cairns, with fast bowler Matt Henry making a comeback after recovering from his rib injury.

Henry’s inclusion is the only change from the squad, who claimed New Zealand’s first one-day series win in the West Indies earlier this week, with spinner Ish Sodhi making way. With Sodhi missing out on selection, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell will play the role of spin-bowling all-rounders in the squad.

Kane Williamson, resuming the captaincy after missing the final two games against West Indies in Barbados, said the squad couldn’t wait to head across the Tasman.

“It’s a great rivalry we have with Australia; it’s always a huge occasion for the fans, and the team really look forward to it,” said Williamson.

“You grow up watching the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series and remembering the great battles, so to be part of another chapter is pretty special. We know how tough Australia are to beat in their own conditions and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” he added.

Henry’s return was expected after injury with the fast bowler having a good time on the tour to Europe recently before injury struck. The pacer, who has 12 wickets in ODIs this year, is the highest wicket-taker for the Blackcaps in the format in 2022.

“It’s great to welcome back Matt [Henry]. He’s been one of our front line one-day bowlers for the past few years and his ICC ODI bowling ranking of six is testament to that,” head coach Gary Stead said.

Kyle Jamieson, who is nursing a back injury and Adam Milne, who is out with an achilles injury, weren’t considered for selection. Ben Sears, who was called into the Caribbean tour as an injury replacement for Henry and is yet to debut in ODIs, retained his place in the ODI squad.

“The inclusion of Ben Sears is a nod to the future, and we also think his pace and bounce could be a good option in Australian conditions,” Stead said.

The three-match ODI series, to be played on September 6, 8 and 11 will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee

