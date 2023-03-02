SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

New Zealand name squad for Sri Lanka Tests

New Zealand on Thursday named the 13-member squad for Sri Lanka for their two-Test series against Sri Lanka that begins on March 9.

All 13 players who took part in their recent 1-1 draw with England have been named, with the omissions from that squad being the uncapped seamer Jacob Duffy, leg spinner Ish Sodhi, and the injured Kyle Jamieson.

Veteran fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the squad while the batting will continue to be anchored by Kane Williamson, with Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Will Young for support.

Meanwhile, Tom Blundell will continue behind the wicket, with Michael Bracewell the key in the spin department. Neil Wagner will lead the pacers along with Southee, the line-up including Matt Henry, Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn.

Jamieson, who was withdrawn from the squad initially named for that England series, is due to undergo back surgery for an injury that has kept him out of international cricket since June 2022.

The two Tests against Sri Lanka are part of the World Test Championship as defending champions New Zealand are out of contention for the final but Sri Lanka need to sweep the series 2-0 to have a chance at making the title bout. The first Test will be played in Christchurch, followed by the second in Wellington from March 17.

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Will Young

