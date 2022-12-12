Colin Munro, the 35-year-old New Zealand left-handed opener, has been named captain of the Desert Vipers squad ahead of the inaugural edition of the ILT20 in the UAE.

Alongside a successful international career, Munro has gathered a vast wealth of T20 franchise cricket experience making him an ideal candidate for the job, said the franchise in an official statement.

Munro took part in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup with New Zealand in Sri Lanka in 2006 and went on to feature in two editions of the Men’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2016). He was a member of the New Zealand side that finished runners-up in the ODI World Cup in England in 2019 and has also played a Test match for the Black Caps against South Africa in January 2013.

Outside of international cricket, Munro had stints in the Indian Premier League, the Pakistan Super League, the Caribbean Premier League, Australia’s Big Bash League, The Hundred in England, domestically in New Zealand, plus playing county cricket in England and Wales.

“I think when you have someone who has played the volume of cricket in franchise cricket, around the world as long as Colin has done, you don’t get someone better qualified, because he has worked in more dressing rooms than probably I have, and most people have, over his journey as a player.”

“He has seen many different leadership styles, seen the different trends the game has been taking over recent years and has an intimate knowledge of players around the world in all different conditions. To me that adds up to a pretty powerful recipe for someone who is going to be making sound strategic decisions under pressure,” said Tom Moody, Director of Cricket.

Munro stated that though he will be captaining the side, he intends to involve the senior members of the team in key decision-making. “I think I will be collaborative and will use everybody’s experience in the group. I think I will be trying to make sure everybody has an enjoyable month. It is a team with a lot of players who play franchise cricket and if we can have a really good month, on and off the field, it will go a long way to us playing good cricket.”

“There are so many times you go into teams and there are individuals who just want to play for themselves, but if I can rally around the team and make sure we put the team first, that will go a long way towards helping us win a few games early on and get some momentum and hopefully reach the finals.”

“After that, like in any other tournament, a final is a final and anyone can win on the day. As a captain, I will be bouncing ideas off of the players and we have got a great support staff and network around, that I will work closely with.”

Munro recalled how he was given the offer of captaining Desert Vipers. “It was when we were playing the T10 in Abu Dhabi, and Head Coach James Foster was chatting to me and he asked me how things were going, and near the end of the conversation, he said he had a question to ask me if I would be interested in (the Desert Vipers) captaincy. He said I did not have to answer immediately but to let him know in a couple of days.”

“I was a little taken aback when he first asked me, but then I thought it would be a big challenge to lead the Vipers in the inaugural ILT20 and a huge honour and privilege for me. I texted him back the next day and said I would be happy to take on the role.”

“He (James Foster, head coach) obviously sees something in me that some other coaches have not seen, so I am really looking forward to the challenge, and I really want to repay him by doing the best job I can do.”

Munro will join the Desert Vipers squad just before the ILT20 begins, flying in from Australia, having played eight games for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. Munro said his late arrival would be an advantage for him and the team.

“The Big Bash League. is a good tournament to be involved in, and has high-quality cricket, so hopefully I will be in good form, and hitting the ball well, and making sure I hit the ground running when I get to the UAE for the ILT20.”

20221212-171802