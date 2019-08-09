New Zealand opt to bat in Galle Test (Toss)

Galle (Sri Lanka), Aug 14 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka being played at the Galle International Stadium.

The Black Caps have left out Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle and Tom Blundell from their playing XI while Sri Lanka have not included Dinesh Chandimal and Vishwa Fernando.

Playing XI: New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

–IANS

aak/in