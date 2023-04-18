WORLD

New Zealand PM to start int’l travel to advance economic interests

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing the country’s trade and economic interests, the government announced on Tuesday.

He will travel with a trade delegation to Australia this weekend to mark 40 years of Closer Economic Relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Prime Minister will also travel to Britain to attend the Coronation of King Charles III in May.

He will be joined by a delegation of prominent New Zealanders and community representatives who will represent the country at the Coronation.

Hipkins said his focus is still on the cost of living and cyclone recovery challenges New Zealand is facing.

“When overseas I will look to put trade front and centre in order to support our economic recovery,” he said.

