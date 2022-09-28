New Zealand is preparing for the five-yearly national census in March 2023, the country’s statistics department announced on Wednesday.

The next census will be held on March 7, 2023, Stats NZ said.

“The five-yearly official count of population and dwellings gives the most complete picture of life in our country,” Mark Sowden, Government Statistician and Chief Executive of Stats NZ, said.

Stats NZ has taken on board the lessons of the 2018 Census, and the 2023 Census is being designed specifically to enable people to participate in the way that works for them.

“The 2023 Census will be the most inclusive census yet. People will have more choice about how they participate, either online or on paper.

“We will have significantly more paper forms available than for the previous census and will make these forms available earlier,” Sowden added.

