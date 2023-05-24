WORLD

New Zealand provides humanitarian support for Sudan

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand is providing NZ$3.5 million ($2 million) to help meet the urgent humanitarian needs in the conflict-hit Sudan, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Wednesday.

The severe fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has had devastating impacts for civilians, Xinhua news agency quoted Mahuta as saying.

Since the violence first erupted on April 15, at least 705 people have been killed and 5,287 injured.

“New Zealand is gravely concerned by the conflict in Sudan. We call for both sides to halt the fighting and agree to a lasting ceasefire to ensure the protection of civilians and non-combatants and bring an end to the suffering of the people of Sudan,” she said.

New Zealand is contributing NZ$2 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support its response in Sudan, she said, adding the ICRC has a strong presence across the country and works in partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society to provide a range of protection and assistance to affected communities.

New Zealand is also contributing NZ$1.5 million to the UN Refugee Agency to support its regional refugee response, the Minister said.

The UN estimates that more than 843,100 people have been displaced within Sudan as a result of the ongoing conflict.

20230524-151805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In a nutshell: Indian contingent’s first day at Birmingham CWG 2022

    Russian forces hold fire, open humanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities (Ld)

    6.1-magnitude quake kills 8 in Indonesia

    Messi happy to qualify for semifinals