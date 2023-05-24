New Zealand is providing NZ$3.5 million ($2 million) to help meet the urgent humanitarian needs in the conflict-hit Sudan, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Wednesday.

The severe fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has had devastating impacts for civilians, Xinhua news agency quoted Mahuta as saying.

Since the violence first erupted on April 15, at least 705 people have been killed and 5,287 injured.

“New Zealand is gravely concerned by the conflict in Sudan. We call for both sides to halt the fighting and agree to a lasting ceasefire to ensure the protection of civilians and non-combatants and bring an end to the suffering of the people of Sudan,” she said.

New Zealand is contributing NZ$2 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support its response in Sudan, she said, adding the ICRC has a strong presence across the country and works in partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society to provide a range of protection and assistance to affected communities.

New Zealand is also contributing NZ$1.5 million to the UN Refugee Agency to support its regional refugee response, the Minister said.

The UN estimates that more than 843,100 people have been displaced within Sudan as a result of the ongoing conflict.

20230524-151805