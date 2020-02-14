New Zealand put India to bat in Wellington Test

Wellington, Feb 21 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against India in the first Test of the two-match series at the Basin Reserve starting Friday.

For India, the players who are missing out in the playing XI are Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, have handed debut to tall fast-bowler Kylie Jamieson in what is Ross Taylor’s 100th Test.

Playing XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kylie Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel.

–IANS

aak/rs