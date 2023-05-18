WORLD

New Zealand releases new budget to help ease cost of living pressures

NewsWire
0
0

The New Zealand government released Budget 2023 on Thursday which contains a package of cost-of-living measures to ease the pressure for New Zealand households.

The new budget includes new policies such as cheaper childcare which extends 20 hours of free early childhood education (ECE) to two-year-olds, reports Xinhua news agency.

This will be a major saving for families and will reduce barriers for working parents to take on more hours if they can.

Based on average costs in 2023, families who were not previously receiving childcare subsidies would save an estimated NZ$133 ($83) a week in childcare costs if a two-year-old child attended the ECE for at least 20 hours a week, according to Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

Other measures include helping with health costs by scrapping NZ$5 prescription co-payment which will benefit 3 million New Zealanders, providing free public transport for under-13-year-olds and half priced for under 25-year-olds.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he would focus on the bread-and-butter issues Kiwi households are facing, and the new budget provides cost of living relief across key expenses families’ experience.

“Global inflationary pressures coupled with the domestic challenges of recent weather events mean a balanced and targeted approach is being taken,” Hipkins said, citing challenges from natural disasters and cyclones to global pandemics.

“It’s a carefully calibrated package that deals with the here and now pressures, while also laying the foundation for real long-term benefits,” the Prime Minister said, citing benefits like better access to the ECE, removing barriers to accessing medicines, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and delivering warmer healthier homes.

The budget also makes important investments in skills, science and infrastructure to grow the economy and help make it more secure and resilient in the future, Hipkins said.

20230518-152005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan-IMF talks on the verge of a breakthrough

    Bangladesh targets 40% power generation from clean energy by 2041

    Hamas ‘backs’ effort of Egypt, Qatar to end Israeli ‘blockade’ on...

    6.2-magnitude quake hits California