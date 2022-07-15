New Zealand recorded 10,470 new community cases of Covid and 16 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

In addition, 333 people with Covid infection have recently travelled overseas, it said.

Currently, 773 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals, including 14 in intensive care units or high dependency units, Xinhua news agency reported.

New Zealand has reported 1,474,875 confirmed cases of Covid since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

