New Zealand reports 11,217 new Covid cases

New Zealand recorded 11,217 new community cases of Covid on Wednesday, which increased slightly from the last few days, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 762 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Health Ministry.

In addition, 60 new cases of Covid were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 547 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 14 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 13 more deaths from Covid.

New Zealand has reported 848,371 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The country is currently at the second-highest Orange setting under its Covid Protection Framework.

Under the Orange setting, there are no indoor capacity limits and the seated and separated rule for hospitality venues lifts, when bars, cafes and restaurants are able to fill up again. However, people are required to wear a face mask in many indoor settings.

