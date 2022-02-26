HEALTH

New Zealand reports 13,606 new cases of Covid

By NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand reported 13,606 new community cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 9,262 were in the largest city Auckland.

In addition, there were six new cases of Covid detected at the New Zealand border, said the Ministry.

There were 263 Covid patients in New Zealand hospitals, with five people being treated in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU).

The ministry urged all New Zealanders to get their booster vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the chance of severe illness and hospitalisation.

New Zealand reported a total of 70,652 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country is currently at the highest Red settings under the Covid Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

20220226-101006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.