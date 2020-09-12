New Zealand reports 2 new community Covid-19 cases

Wellington, Sep 12 (IANS) New Zealand reported two new community Covid-19 cases on Saturday which were epidemiologically linked to the existing cluster in west Auckland, said the Ministry of Health.

With Saturday’s two new cases and eight additional recovered cases, the total number of active cases in New Zealand currently stood at 108, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of those, 38 were imported cases, and 70 were community cases, according to the Ministry statement.

There are currently three people in hospital with Covid-19, including two in intensive care units.

The overall caseload in the country has increased to 1,444, while the death toll stood at 24.

New Zealand will remain at Covid-19 Alert Level 2 until September 16, with extra restrictions in place for Auckland.

A decision will be taken by the New Zealand government on Monday on the new Alert Level in the country.

–IANS

ksk/