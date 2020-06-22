New Zealand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Wellington, June 22 (IANS) New Zealand reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total active cases in the country to nine, all linked to overseas travel, according to the Ministry of Health.

The two cases were a female teenager who travelled to New Zealand from Pakistan, and a man in his 30s who arrived from India, reports Xinhua news agency.

None are receiving hospital-level care, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

Monday’s two cases were both in managed isolation, Bloomfield said.

The two new COVID-19 cases has taken the total to 1,161, with 22 deaths and 1,482 recoveries.

New cases started emerging in the country last week after a gap of 24 days.

