New Zealand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Wellington, June 25 (IANS) New Zealand reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total active cases in the country to 13, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases included two in Christchurch and one in Rotorua, reports Xinhua news agency.

All of them were presently in managed isolation.

The Rotorua case was a woman in her 30s who arrived from Peru andveryone who was on the bus with her is being followed up, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

The two Christchurch cases were a man in his 70s and a man in his 30s who arrived from India on June 20 on the same flight.

They were tested positive for COVID-19 on the routine testing on the third day of their isolation, Bloomfield said.

“Any possible contact of these two cases are being identified and followed up,” he added.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand reached 1,169, Bloomfield said.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand was 22, according to the Ministry.

New cases started emerging in the country last week after a gap of 24 days.

