New Zealand reported four new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

The four new cases of Covid-19 reported since the ministry’s last update on Friday, were recent returnees in managed isolation facilities. There was no new case of Covid-19 in the wider New Zealand community, according to the ministry.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was 24, and the total number of confirmed cases remained at 2,262 in the country, it said.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,026,948, the Xinhua news agency reported.

All direct passenger flights from Perth, Australia to New Zealand were paused, after a worker at a Perth managed isolation facility had tested positive for Covid-19.

Contact tracing is underway to contact those travellers who have arrived in New Zealand from Perth since April 27, said the ministry.

Contact tracing teams in New Zealand have also identified 397 passengers aboard the three flights which left Brisbane International Airport after the green zone breach on April 29.

Trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia was launched on April 19. Passengers in the bubble should travel within the green zone at the airports.

–IANS

int/rs