New Zealand reports 6,242 new community cases of Covid

New Zealand recorded 6,242 new community cases of Covid on Monday, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 453 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, which saw a great decline in infections from last week, according to the ministry.

In addition, 41 new cases of Covid were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, 553 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 23 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 11 more deaths from Covid.

New Zealand has reported 828,906 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The country is currently at the second-highest Orange setting under its Covid Protection Framework.

Under Orange there are no indoor capacity limits and the seated and separated rule for hospitality venues lifts, when bars, cafes and restaurants are able to fill up again. However, people are required to wear a face mask in many indoor settings.

