New Zealand reports 9,392 new community cases of Covid-19

New Zealand recorded 9,392 new community cases of Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Among the new community infections, 3,388 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the Ministry added in a statement.

In addition, 84 new cases of Covid-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, Xinhua news agency reported.

At present, 398 Covid-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including seven people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The Ministry also reported nine more deaths from Covid-19.

New Zealand has reported 1,019,292 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand’s border will reopen to all tourists and visa holders on July 31, two months earlier than planned, in a move to address the immediate skill shortages and speed up the economic recovery from Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of its Covid-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

