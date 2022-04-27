HEALTHWORLD

New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of Covid

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand recorded 9,830 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,442 were detected in the largest city of Auckland. In addition, 74 new cases of Covid were detected at the New Zealand border, the ministry added.

“Although this is an increase from last week, the number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day and the overall trend remains a reduction in reported cases,” Xinhua news agency reported citing the Health Ministry’s statement issued on Tuesday.

Currently, 473 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 17 under intensive care units. The ministry also reported 23 more deaths due to Covid.

New Zealand has reported 903,451 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

20220427-101201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alarming rise in Covid spread: 3,251 new cases in J&K

    China’s Guangdong reports new local Covid case

    Australian hospitals ‘well-equipped’ to deal with Covid-19 outbreak: Health Minister

    Yogi for 24X7 ambulance availability