New Zealand resumes Pacific visas to help boost workforce

New Zealand will resume Pacific visas soon to help relieve workforce shortages, Immigration Minister Michael Wood said on Wednesday.

From October 3, registrations for the Samoan Quota will reopen, and two days later, registrations for the Pacific Access Category will reopen, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both are longstanding visa categories that enable people from the Pacific countries to become residents of New Zealand, Wood said in a statement.

The Minister predicts these pathways will collectively provide for up to 5,900 people to become residents over the next two years, helping reduce the impact of global labour shortages and grow New Zealand’s economy.

Registrations for the ballots will now primarily be made online, which will see a quicker and more streamlined process for registrants, as ballots are only open for one month, Wood said.

20220921-143004

