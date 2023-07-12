New Zealand saw a net migration loss of 13,400 people to Australia in 2022, compared with a net migration loss of 5,400 in 2021, according to estimates released by the national statistics department on Wednesday.

“The net migration loss to Australia in 2022 is the largest for a calendar year since 2013, but well below the largest net loss of 43,700 in the March 2012 year,” Stats NZ’s population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Traditionally, there has been a net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia, reports Xinhua news agency citing Stats NZ.

This averaged about 30,000 a year during 2004-2013, and 3,000 a year during 2014-2019, Islam said.

“Migrant departures to Australia have increased to levels last seen in 2014-2019,” Islam said, adding migrant arrivals from Australia are about two-thirds of the 2014-2019 levels.

There was a provisional net migration gain of 34,300 to New Zealand from the rest of the world, excluding Australia, in 2022.

This more than offset the net migration loss to Australia, statistics show.

Changes in migration are typically due to a combination of factors, including relative economic and labour market conditions as well as immigration policies in New Zealand and other countries, Islam said.

