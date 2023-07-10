INDIA

New Zealand signs FTA with EU

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand and the European Union (EU) have signed a ground-breaking Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that will provide “significant new trade access” to the country’s fourth-largest trading partner, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday.

The FTA will increase New Zealand’s exports to the EU by up to NZ$1.8 billion per year by 2035, Xinhua news agency quoted Hipkins as saying.

Tariff savings on New Zealand exports are NZ$100 million from day one of the agreement entering into force, the highest immediate tariff saving delivered by any New Zealand FTA, he said, adding that is around three times the immediate savings from the FTA between New Zealand and Britain.

This will add billions every year to New Zealand’s GDP, the Prime Minister noted.

Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said the NZ-EU FTA will cut costs and support exporters to grow and diversify their trade.

It will provide new opportunities for New Zealand exporters of products such as kiwifruit, seafood, onions, honey, wine, butter, cheese, beef and sheep meat, O’Connor said, adding this new access will help to accelerate New Zealand’s post-Covid and post-Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

Based on current trade figures, New Zealand will have the opportunity through combined FTA and World Trade Organization quotas to provide up to 60 per cent of the EU’s butter imports, up from 14 per cent currently, the Minister said.

New Zealand cheeses could also make up 15 per cent of the EU’s imported cheeses, up from 0.5 per cent currently, he said.

The NZ-EU FTA includes ambitious sustainable trade outcomes in a range of areas, including climate change, labour rights, women’s economic empowerment, environmentally harmful fisheries and fossil fuel subsidies, O’Connor said.

It is anticipated that the NZ-EU FTA will enter into force in the first half of 2024, once both parties complete the final required legal steps.

2023071036845

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Massive landslide at hydroelectric project site on Assam-Arunachal border triggers panic

    Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

    NIA arrests 12th accused in Handwara narco terror case

    NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg’s tenure as chief