DIASPORAWORLD

New Zealand Sikhs take boss to human rights panel over racial abuse

NewsWire
0
0

Two Indian Sikh tow truck drivers in New Zealand are taking their former boss to the Human Rights Commission over “all Sikhs are terrorists” and other racial abuses, which were hurled at them by a manager in the company.

Raminder Singh and Sumit Nandpuri said Pam Watson, owner and managing director of Southern Districts Towing in Auckland, neither took any action nor gave any apology after racial abuse by a manager in the company, stuff.co.nz reported.

Singh said he resigned in November 2022 after his new manager told him “all Sikhs are terrorists”.

Nandpuri added that the manager overheard a discussion with a colleague and chimed in to say “Is that why your Punjab is f****d? Is that why you guys are going backwards?”, the website reported.

Nandpuri, who had worked with the company for over five years, said it was the fifth incident of racism he had experienced there, and he quit because he felt their complaints were not taken seriously.

Nandpuri said when he told Watson that he intends to take legal advice, she shouted: “Do you want to ruin my business?”, and asked him to file a complaint in writing to her.

According to the report, she also told him that he shouldn’t “dictate her business”, when he asked how he could keep working under the manager.

At a meeting with Watson and her deputy, Singh said he was asked if he had discussed the Queen’s death and whether it would mean an extra day’s leave.

Days after the meeting, Watson wrote to them that she had conducted a “thorough investigation and review of this matter” and had “taken appropriate action to prevent this matter from occurring again”, the stuff.co.nz reported.

She did not divulge what action had been taken and told them both that the incident has to be kept confidential.

Watson did not give any apology and the manager continued to work for the company.

Singh said that both he and Nandpuri were made to feel like criminals.

“This outcome is like a slap in the face… It has hurt me mentally and emotionally,” Singh told stuff.co.nz.

The Human Rights Commission will hold a mediation hearing in March.

In case a conclusion is not reached, the complaint will then be referred to the Human Rights Review Tribunal.

20230303-124005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘We are 90 nautical miles close’, Modi tells Indian diaspora in...

    Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Many NRIs failed to get entry into venue...

    Canadian Sikh accused of killing his kids charged with murder

    In a first, Indian-American named President of Harvard Law Review