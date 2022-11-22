SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

New Zealand skipper Williamson to miss third T20I for medical appointment

NewsWire
0
1

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third T20 International at Napier on Tuesday (November 22) to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday.

Domestic side Auckland Aces batter Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier later on Monday.

Williamson will rejoin the squad on Wednesday when the One-day International squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday.

Coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson’s historic elbow complaint.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule.” Stead said.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.”

Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri Series in Christchurch. “He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.”

Stead confirmed Tim Southee will captain the side for the third and final match at McLean Park here.

On Sunday, India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav had whipped up a storm at a sell-out Bay Oval ground to help the visitors crush New Zealand by 65 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The opening game of the series was abandoned because of rain.

Against a New Zealand bowling attack who were far from their consistent best, Suryakumar put out yet another 360-degree astonishing masterclass in T20I batting with an unbeaten 49-ball century to propel India to victory.

On a sluggish pitch where almost all Indian as well as New Zealand batters found it tough to time the ball, Suryakumar, the top-ranked T20I batter, hit 11 fours and seven sixes all over the park at a strike-rate of 217.65 to be unbeaten on 111 off 51 balls, which Virat Kohli aptly called on Twitter “another video game innings”.

20221122-062957

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India look to focus on finer details in ODIs (Preview)

    Team management slept as selectors erred on opening options

    Four overseas players’ rule prevented me from playing many more entertaining...

    Shakib, Rahman reach Bangladesh in chartered flight